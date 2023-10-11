[Watch] "Jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega" - Fans chant loudly during PAK vs SL 2023 World Cup clash in Hyderabad

Pakistan cricket team received ample support from fans during the 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10.

The Babar Azam-led side registered their second straight win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium by beating Sri Lanka by six wickets. They also beat the Netherlands at the same venue last Friday in their opening match of the tournament.

A fan from the stadium took to X and shared a video to give a glimpse of the chants made by fans in support of the Pakistan team during their clash against Sri Lanka.

He mentioned that the DJ at the venue prompted the audience to chant "Jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega" during the final stages of the second innings. The crowd obliged him and went on to cheer the neighboring nation's team loudly for about a minute.

You can watch the chants of the Hyderabad crowd in the video below:

"Thank you so much for the support over the last week and a half" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam to the Hyderabad crowd

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lauded Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan for delivering the goods for his side under pressure. He also credited Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis for his scintillating century in the first innings.

Reflecting on the win, Babar said:

"All credit to the boys. Abdullah and Rizwan, the way they built the pressure and put pressure on Sri Lanka, it was great. We weren't up to the mark in the first 20-30 overs. Credit to Mendis, he played an outstanding innings. We finished well, credit to the bowlers."

He continued:

"First World Cup for him (Shafique). He looked good in the nets and I decided to play him. He has the hunger for runs. I think the way Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique played they helped us win with their partnership. Good for us, that the middle order has stepped up when things got tough."

He concluded by expressing gratitude for the support from the Hyderabad crowd over the past week:

"(On the Hyderabad crowd) Thank you so much for the support over the last week and a half."

Pakistan will next return to action on Saturday (October 14) when they face India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will commence at 2:00 pm IST.