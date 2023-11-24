[Watch] Jess Jonassen gets lucky as bails remain intact despite getting bowled in 2023 WBBL

In a brilliant stroke of luck, Brisbane Heat all-rounder Jess Jonassen survived a bowled-out dismissal against Sydney Thunder in the 2023 Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) on Friday.

For the unversed, the bails remained intact despite hitting the off-stump before the ball reached the wicketkeeper, leaving everyone surprised.

The incident took place in the 19th over of the Heat innings. Chamari Athapaththu bowled a full-length delivery that Jonassen missed completely. The ball hit the stumps but didn't dislodge the bails, giving Jonassen a reprieve.

She, however, didn't do much damage, falling prey to Sammy-Jo Johnson in the next over, caught by Heather Knight after scoring run-a-ball nine.

“BOWLED…No? Make sure you buy that lottery ticket tonight.”

For the unversed, as per the rules, at least one of the bails must fall from the stumps for a bowled-out dismissal.

Jess Jonassen’s four-fer helps Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 22 runs in 2023 WBBL

A clinical bowling performance from Jess Jonassen helped the Brisbane Heat register a 22-run win over the Sydney Thunder on Friday.

Jonassen finished with figures of 4/26 as the Sydney Thunder managed 138/9. Apart from Jonassen, Nicola Hancock picked up two wickets, while Courtney Sippel bagged one.

Chamari Athapaththu starred with the bat for the Thunder, scoring 34 off 28, but failed to consolidate. The other batters too failed to deliver.

Earlier, the Brisbane Heat posted 160/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Bess Heath, Georgia Redmayne, and Amelia Kerr chipped in 20s, while Laura Harris and Georgia Voll played cameos of 19 (9) and 18*(8), respectively.

Sammy-Jo Johanson starred with the ball for Sydney Thunder, returning with figures of 3/39, while Marizanne Kapp bagged two wickets. Samantha Bates, Chamari Athapaththu, and Lauren Smith picked up one wicket apiece.

With the win, the Heat rose to third place in the 2023 WBBL points table, while the Thunder dropped to fourth. The top four teams will qualify for the knockout stage of the T20 tournament.