[Watch] Joe Root drops catch of his younger brother Billy Root during a County Championship 2024 match

English cricket stalwart Joe Root dropped a catch of his younger brother Billy Root during the ongoing County Championship division two match between Yorkshire and Glamorgan on Friday. Root is representing Yorkshire, while his younger brother Billy is playing for the Glamorgan side in the contest.

Glamorgan won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Billy Root opened the innings along with Edward Byrom. An interesting moment happened during Yorkshire pacer Ben Coad's over when he induced an outside edge from Billy's bat.

The ball went quickly to the right of Joe Root at the first slip. He tried to catch it with a dive but failed to grab it. The ball touched Root's hands and slowed down, which allowed the batters to take a single.

After a reprieve from his brother Joe, Billy Root eventually got out after reaching a half-century

After getting a lifeline, Billy Root made the Yorkshire side pay for the mistake with a steady knock to set a decent platform for Glamorgan in the first innings of the match.

The 31-year-old lost his opening partner Edward Byrom (9) early with just 18 runs on the board. Billy then put on a 74-run partnership with captain Sam Northeast to stabilize the innings. He hit six fours during his patient knock of 51 (95) before getting dismissed in the 32nd over.

Joe Root is playing red-ball cricket for Yorkshire after a gap of two years this season. He was last seen in action for England during the five-match Test series in India earlier this year. Root began that series with a couple of poor performances, where he lost his wicket due to rash shots.

The 33-year-old made amends mid-way and then returned to his prolific scoring ways as he ended up with a decent tally of 320 runs from five Tests, including one century and one half-century.

