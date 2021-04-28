Watch: Jofra Archer looks sharp in the nets after his return from injury

England pacer Jofra Archer, who is rehabilitating from elbow and finger injuries, is slowly ramping up his bowling intensity and progressing towards full recovery. Jofra Archer's county club Sussex recently shared a video in which the 26-year-old can be seen going at full flow in the nets.

Jofra Archer started off the over with a brutal bouncer that had the batter fall to the ground as he tried to get out of the way. He then bowled a good length delivery that moved away a tad bit, beating the outside edge. The batter managed to defend the third ball, which was just short of good length.

The fourth ball of the over was bowled at top-pace, and the batter decided to let it go. He couldn't make contact with the ball off the next delivery as well before he guided the final ball of the over towards the third man region.

How many runs would you get off this @JofraArcher over? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rWx3bkSpbo — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 27, 2021

Jofra Archer's fans and teammates were delighted and equally petrified by the seamer's unplayable bouncer and were full of praise for the 26-year-old in the comments section. Many couldn't believe that Jofra Archer was coming off an injury.

Jofra Archer will not take part in IPL 2021

Jofra Archer has been training with Sussex this week, on his way to recovery. A few days ago, he trained under the watchful eyes of England head coach Chris Silverwood. The cricketer bowled and batted during that session and followed it up with some running.

With England having a packed schedule later this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) doesn't seem too interested in hurrying Jofra Archer back on the field. Thus, they decided to keep him away from IPL 2021 and give him some time to recuperate and recover.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer will not play in the 2021 Indian Premier League. Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress," the ECB said in a media release on Friday.

Jofra Archer is likely to be back playing cricket in a fortnight if he can bowl and train without any pain.