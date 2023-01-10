[WATCH] Jofra Archer breathes fire on return; claims wicket off his 3rd ball to kickstart SA20 

MI Cape Town's wildcard pick Jofra Archer seamlessly transitioned into full steam onto his return to competitive cricket. The Englishman claimed the wicket of Paarl Royals opening batter Wihaan Lubbe off his third delivery to get his side off to a terrific start in the opening contest of the SA20 League.

Archer was named in the playing XI after the toss by Rashid Khan, who elected to bowl first at Newlands. The speedster was given the new ball in the second over after left-arm spinner George Linde began proceedings with the new ball

The England international found rhythm straight away after hitting a yorker off the second delivery. He pulled his length back on the next delivery, leaving Lubbe hurrying for a wild slog and could only claim a top edge. Chance flew straight over Archer, where the players stationed at the edge of the circle had to rush in.

George Linde arrived in time, pulled off a dive, and claimed the catch with the ball only inches above the surface, narrowly avoiding a collision with his teammate. Watch the video of the dismissal right here:

SA20_League @SA20_League George Linde with a special one



#MICTvPR @Betway_India WHAT A CATCHGeorge Linde with a special one WHAT A CATCH 🔥 George Linde with a special one #MICTvPR @Betway_India https://t.co/GmH3PRiLAs

Archer held his fellow England teammate Jason Roy, who came in at No. 3, to three dot deliveries, finishing his first over as a wicket maiden, marking a perfect start.

He bowled another over in the powerplay but was taken to the cleaners by Roy and Jos Buttler, conceding 13 runs off it.

Jofra Archer has been named in the England squad for the ODI series against South Africa

Jofra Archer has had a rough time with injuries of late and underwent multiple surgeries as well, causing him to miss the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a sum of ₹8 crore.

However, having recovered from his issues, he spent a stint with the England Lions ahead of England's Test series against Pakistan. He is expected to play in the SA20, the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, as well as the IPL 2023.

Should he go through the coming months without aggravating his injury, he could be in contention to be in the red-ball squad for the Ashes in June 2023.

The Paarl Royals had a sedate start following the early wicket. The Englishman duo of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have negotiated through the powerplay, ending the six-over phase at 41-1.

Will the all-rounder be back to his best in no time? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Mickey Arthur turns down offer to become Pakistan head coach; set to remain with Derbyshire - Reports

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes