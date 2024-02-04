[Watch] Justin Greaves plucks a blinder to get rid of Will Sutherland in AUS vs WI 2nd ODI

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves pulled off an outstanding catch at cover to get rid of debutant Will Sutherland in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. As a result, all-rounder Romario Shepherd got his first wicket of the innings.

The dismissal occurred in the 46th over of the innings as Sutherland tried to carve a full toss from Shepherd to cover. However, the right-hander failed to get it over Greaves, who dived to his left to pluck the ball. With the partnership getting threatening, it was a vital scalp.

Here's the video:

Shepherd got his second wicket of the innings, taking out Sean Abbott, who chopped on to the stumps while trying to launch the ball over deep mid-wicket.

Gudakesh Motie, though, was the pick of the bowlers with 10-0-28-3 on a two-paced wicket, while Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph finished with two apiece.

Will Sutherland and Sean Abbott lifts Australia to a competitive total

Sean Abbott

Meanwhile, Sutherland's stand of 57 with Abbott proved vital as the hosts lifted themselves from a precarious 167-7 to a competitive total of 258-9 in their stipulated 50 overs.

After the reigning world champions elected to bat first, the openers perished cheaply. Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie got starts but failed to make big scores. Abbott top-scored with 69 to give thei side a competitive total to defend.

Australia lead the three-game series 1-0 after winning by eight wickets in Melbourne, thanks to half-centuries from the trio of Green, Josh Inglis and Steve Smith.

The preceding two-Test series between the two teams ended in a draw after the West Indies claimed a famous win at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia and West Indies lock horns in three T20Is after the one-dayers, with the World Cup looming.

