[Watch] Karun Nair smashes a blistering fifty against Hubli Tigers in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 

Mysore Warriors captain Karun Nair continued his fine form by registering his third fifty of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024. He did so in the 26th match of the tournament against the Hubli Tigers on Tuesday, August 27.

Asked to bat first, Mysore Warriors openers SU Karthik (29 off 19 balls) and Karthik CA (30 off 21 balls) provided a solid start. Captain Karun Nair, coming in at No. 3, delivered a standout performance, scoring the bulk of the runs for his team.

The right-handed batter notched his third fifty of the season, remaining unbeaten on 80 off 48 balls with six boundaries and five sixes.

Here’s the video of Karun Nair’s innings:

In the final stages of the innings, Jagadeesha Suchith made a valuable contribution with a quick 20 runs off nine balls. His knock helped Mysore finish at 191-6 after their allotted 20 overs. For the Hubli Tigers, LR Kumar and Madhav Prakash Bajaj took two wickets each.

A collective bowling effort earned an easy victory for Mysore

Chasing 192, Hubli Tigers did not get off to an ideal start as Jagadeesha Suchith dismissed opener Karthikeya KP for seven. Mohammed Taha played a decent innings, scoring 33 off 20 balls, before being dismissed by Dhanush Gowda.

The middle and lower-order batters failed to perform as Mysore Warriors took wickets at regular intervals. Captain Manish Pandey had another disappointing outing, scoring just 14 off 15 balls.

Four Mysore bowlers—Smayan Srivastava, Jagadeesha Suchith, Dhanush Gowda, and Manoj Bhandage—each took two wickets. Hubli Tigers were bowled out for 117 in 18.4 overs, losing the game by 74 runs.

Karun Nair was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 80 runs. The Indian batter is currently second on the list of leading run-scorers in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. He's scored 426 runs at an average of 60.85 and a strike rate of 185.21. His tally includes three fifties and one century.

