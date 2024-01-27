[Watch] Kevin Sinclair flaunts another cold celebration after catching Marnus Labuschagne in the slips

West Indies debutant all-rounder Kevin Sinclair offered another cold celebration for the video producers after grabbing an excellent catch of Marnus Labuschagne in the slips against Australia at the Gabba.

Justin Greaves opened up Australia's No. 3 with a pacy length ball in the channel that nipped away and bounced extra off the surface. Labuschagne poked at it, and the thick outside edge flew quickly to Sinclair's right at third slip.

He threw his weight down to his right and plucked it inches above the ground. The 24-year-old stood up the next moment, crossed his hands and stared at the crowd with a poker face, which he maintained even as his teammates celebrated.

This was the second time Sinclair caught Labuschagne in the slips in this Test. In the previous innings, the right-hander edged one similarly off Alzarri Joseph.

That went even quicker and slightly higher, away from Sinclair at fourth slip. He timed his leap to perfection and grabbed it like a cheetah. The 24-year-old celebrated that catch by running with his arms wide.

Later in the first innings, Sinclair got opener Usman Khawaja out caught in the slips with his off-spin and celebrated with a jaw-dropping backflip. Videos and pictures of that have gone viral on social media.

Sinclair's catch gives West Indies hope

The catch led to the West Indies' second breakthrough in the final innings of the Test. Australia are chasing 216 in the final innings, an unachieved task in pink-ball cricket, and the wicket reduced them to 42/2.

It was crucial because the West Indies were looking a bit helpless at the time against Steve Smith's confident attack from one end. Khawaja had gotten out early but the visitors were finding it difficult to build pressure without Shamar Joseph, who picked up a toe injury while batting in the previous innings.

