[Watch] Kevin Sinclair takes a stunning catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2 of 2nd AUS vs WI Test

Kevin Sinclair took a dazzling catch to send back Marnus Labuschagne for 3 on Day 2 of the second Australia vs West Indies Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, January 26.

Australia were in big trouble at 24/4 at tea, responding to West Indies’ first innings total of 311. Labuschagne was the second wicket to fall in Australia’s innings.

In the second over, bowled by Alzarri Joseph, the Aussie batter hung his bat out at a short of length delivery outside off. The ball took the outside edge and flew to the right of fourth slip. Sinclair jumped to his right and pulled off a spectacular catch.

Pacer Kemar Roach then dismissed Cameron Green (8) and Travis Head (0) in the last over before tea on Day 2. Green chipped a pitched up delivery outside off to mid-off, while Head fell first ball, caught down leg while trying to go after a wayward delivery.

Earlier in the innings, Steve Smith again failed as Test opener. He was out for 6, trapped lbw by Roach with a length delivery that nipped back in slightly and beat the inside edge of the former Australian captain’s bat. The hosts went to tea trailing West Indies by 287 runs, with six first innings wickets in hand.

West Indies post competitive 311 in their first innings against Australia

Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for a competitive 311 in their first innings of the second Test being played at The Gabba. Resuming the day on 266/8, they nudged their total past 300 as debutant Sinclair contributed a defiant 50 off 98 balls, a knock that featured five fours and a six. He was the last man out in West Indies’ innings, stumped off off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s bowling.

On Day 1 of the Test match, Kavem Hodge (71 off 194) and Joshua Da Silva (79 off 157) played fine hands to help the visitors recover from 64/5. The duo added 149 runs for the sixth wicket to lift the Windies. Joseph also chipped in with a quick-fire 32 off 22.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc claimed 4/82, while Josh Hazlewood and Lyon picked up two scalps each.

Australia are 1-0 up in the two-match series, after winning the opening Test in Adelaide by 10 wickets.

