[Watch] Khurram Shahzad celebrates aggressively after cleaning up Mominul Haque with peach in 2024 PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad was pumped up after cleaning up former Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque on Day 3 of the first Test in Rawalpindi on August 23. Mominul raced to a half-century off only 75 deliveries and added a vital 94 runs for the third wicket with opener Shadman Islam.

However, with Bangladesh well-placed at 147/2, Shahzad produced a beauty out of nowhere to castle the left-hander. The delivery from around the wicket nipped back from a good length outside off to breach Mominul's defense and break the stumps. It led to an aggressive celebration from the Pakistan pacer towards the dismissed Momimul.

Here is a video of the wonderful delivery from Khurram Shahzad and his subsequent celebration:

Shahzad delivered a similar delivery to clean up Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto earlier in the day.

The 24-year-old is playing in only his second Test after debuting for Pakistan in the Australian tour last year. Shahzad picked five wickets in that match despite Pakistan's massive 360-run defeat.

However, he was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a rib stress fracture.

Pakistan march ahead thanks to Khurram Shahzad's sensational bowling display

Pakistan inched ahead in the first Test against Bangladesh, thanks to Khurram Shahzad's excellent bowling with figures of 2/36 on Day 3.

After reeling at 16/3 on the opening day, the hosts recovered through brilliant centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan. They eventually finished with 448/6 declared late on Day 2, setting up a daunting task for Bangladesh to avoid defeat.

Yet, the visitors fought bravely on Day 3 to be decently placed at 147/3 before Shahzad's wicket of Mominul. At 159/3 in 58 overs, Bangladesh still trail Pakistan by a massive 289 runs with over 50 overs remaining in the day.

Despite Pakistan having their noses ahead, Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam remains unfazed, batting on 64. His partner Mushfiqur Rahim is just getting himself set, batting on five off 17.

Bangladesh still have established batters - Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das to come as they look to avoid a 13th defeat in 14 Tests against Pakistan.

