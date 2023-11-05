[Watch] Kids gather around Virat Kohli to wish him a happy birthday ahead of IND vs SA 2023 World Cup match

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrates his 35th birthday as the Men in Blue take on South Africa in the 2023 World Cup encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, kids are seen wishing Kohli a happy birthday just as the latter was making his way back to the dugout after the national anthems. Initially, one kid approached Kohli and shook his hand, and then the rest followed as the veteran batter was swarmed with warmth and best wishes from those who look up to him as their idol.

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer put India on top

On what seemed to be a dry pitch, captain Rohit Sharma had no hesitation in batting first and putting the runs on the board. The veteran opener got off to yet another rollicking start, adding a quickfire 40 before he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

Soon after, Shubman Gill was dismissed by an absolute beauty from Keshav Maharaj and the Men in Blue were in a spot of bother, needing to build a strong partnership. This is when Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer got together and consolidated the Indian innings.

Although Keshav Maharaj conceded just 30 runs in his 10 overs, the two Indian batters negotiated his threat expertly and ensured that they capitalized on the loose deliveries from the other end. The partnership has already crossed the three-figure mark at the time of writing and on a slow pitch, the hosts will know that they can get to an above-par total.

Both Iyer and Kohli are getting closer to their respective hundreds and it would be the cherry on top as far as their performance is concerned. India will surely look to go past the 320-run mark.