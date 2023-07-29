[Watch] Kieron Pollard does Dwayne Bravo's 'aeroplane' celebration after MI New York knock TSK out of MLC 2023

Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have been great friends over the years and also have had some hilarious exchanges on the field. One of the famous incidents came when Bravo dismissed Pollard during the IPL 2012 Eliminator and pulled out the 'aeroplane' celebration as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) knocked the Mumbai Indians (MI) out of the tournament.

However, when MI New York (MINY) beat Texas Super Kings (TSK) on Saturday, Pollard decided to return the favor to Bravo with a similar celebration, as shown on a video posted by MINY on Twitter.

Kieron Pollard was seen having a hilarious exchange and Dwayne Bravo accepted it like a sport with all smiles. The duo then embraced each other, showing how much mutual respect they have. Here's the video:

Dewald Brevis not letting MINY feel Kieron Pollard's absence

Dewald Brevis has been in and out of the MINY side and understandably so because of the six overseas players limit. However, an injury to Kieron Pollard just before the Eliminator proved to be an opportunity for the young sensation.

Given how crucial Pollard was to the middle order, MINY would have been worried about their performance in the playoffs. However, Brevis played two crucial knocks in two games and proved that he can handle the pressure in Pollard's absence.

His 57 against Washington Freedom was crucial in MINY getting to a competitive total after a really slow start. Against TSK, it was about consolidation and also pacing the innings well with boundaries when needed and Brevis was once again up to the task.

The MI franchise as a whole will be delighted to see the young South African prodigy play such mature knocks and show that he is a potential superstar in the making.