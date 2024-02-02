[Watch] Kieron Pollard’s mammoth six hits the top of scoreboard in SA20

MI Cape Town captain Kieron Pollard played a breathtaking cameo against Pretoria Capitals in SA20 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, February 1. The right-handed batter scored 27 runs off just seven balls at a strike rate of 385.71, including three sixes and two boundaries.

Pollard slammed a huge six during the 20th over of Cape Town’s innings. The right-handed batter struck Eathan Bosch's length ball for a six towards the mid-wicket boundary, and the ball hit the top of the electronic scoreboard at the far end of the ground.

The 36-year-old has looked tremendous with the bat in the T20 tournament. He recently smashed 33* runs off just 10 deliveries against Joburg Super Kings.

“Execution is very important” – Kieron Pollard delighted as MI Cape Town stay in fray for SA20 playoffs berth

Mi Cape Town skipper Kieron Pollard was delighted with the win over Pretoria Capitals to keep their hopes alive for a playoff berth in SA20. He backed his team to win their last league game against the same team and strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Pollard said in the post-match show:

“We decided to bat first. We had to. The last three teams are in competition. It is that time of the tournament, where execution is very important. Not much to say. We have to regroup again. Big game. We will get back to Cape Town and see what happens.”

Batting first, the Cape Town posted 248/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis starred with the bat, scoring 90 runs off 45 balls and an unbeaten 66 off 32 deliveries, respectively. Skipper Wayne Parnell conceded 57 runs but bagged three wickets for Pretoria Capitals.

In response, the Capitals managed 214/8 thanks to Kyle Verreynne’s unbeaten 116 off 52, an innings laced with nine sixes and seven boundaries. Nuwan Thushara and Kagiso Rabada bagged three and two wickets, respectively, for Cape Town.

With the win, MI Cape Town surged to fourth place in the points table with three wins in nine games. They have equal points (13) as the Super Kings, but a higher net run rate (NRR). On the other hand, Pretoria Capitals stayed rock bottom with 10 points from nine matches.

The Kieron Pollard-led side will be keen to reach the final four, having finished last in the SA20 points table last year (inaugural edition).

