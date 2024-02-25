[Watch] Kieron Pollard takes a stunner at long-off during PSL 9 game

Karachi Kings' all-rounder Kieron Pollard took a sensational catch at long-off in the PSL 9 game against the Lahore Qalandars on Saturday. The catch taken by the former West Indian white-ball skipper gave Mir Hamza his second scalp of the innings.

The dismissal took place in the 13th over of the innings as Jahandad Khan smashed a short-of-a-length delivery from the left-arm seamer to long-off. The towering West Indian, stationed at the boundary, flicked out his right hand beyond the fence and the ball surprisingly stuck. However, Pollard still had to go beyond the fence before completing the catch.

The Kings produced a relatively disciplined bowling performance, restricting the defending champions Lahore Qalandars to 175 in their stipulated 20 overs. Hamza, Hasan Ali, and Shamsi took two scalps each.

Kieron Pollard's match-winning effort propels Karachi Kings to a narrow victory

Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik. (Credits: Twitter)

The Trinidadian, meanwhile, played a decisive role with the bat during Karachi Kings' two-wicket win. After losing four wickets inside the powerplay, responsibility fell on Pollard and Shoaib Malik.

The duo stitched together a 95-run partnership before the West Indian departed for 58 off 33 deliveries, laced with five sixes. Malik fell for 39 in the 17th over, with Irfan Khan and Hasan Ali doing the job. Ali hammered a six in the first delivery of the final over when 11 runs were required. Hamza hit the winning run as Kings picked up their second win in three matches.

Zaman Khan and Ahsan Hafeez snared two wickets each, but Haris Rauf was their best bowler. The right-arm speedster finished with figures of 4-0-22-1. The Qalandars, who won the crown the last two times, have been the worst-performing side this term, losing all four matches. Their captain Shaheen Shah Afridi's form has been worrying as he has claimed only four wickets as many matches so far in the tournament.

