[Watch] KL Rahul brings out a new celebration after his magnifcent centruy on comeback against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Team India batter KL Rahul made a stellar comeback into international cricket with a century in the Super 4 match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Monday in Colombo. He last played a match for India in March and then got injured during the fag end of IPL. Rahul then underwent surgery and did his rehabilitation at the NCA to attain match fitness.

Team India were on 147/2 from 24.1 overs when they resumed batting this afternoon as rain forced the game into a reserve day. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli began cautiously as Naseem Shah troubled them with seam movement.

Rahul gave him respect and tried to take the attack to Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed at the other end to keep the scoreboard rolling. He scored the majority of runs in boundaries while his partner Kohli ran hard to accumulate his runs.

KL Rahul brought up his sixth ODI century in the 47th over with a single and then celebrated in his own trademark style. He looked relieved and delighted after returning in style after a lengthy injury layoff.

You can watch his celebration in the video below:

"To score a century in those conditions was magnificent"- Shubman Gill on KL Rahul

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Indian opener Shubman Gill was all praise for centurions KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Reflecting on the first innings, he said:

"KL Rahul was playing his first match after injury and to score a century in those conditions was magnificent. Virat bhai also completed his century and 13000 runs and showed how he is such an inspiration to all of us. (On the initial phase) The ball was doing a little bit and they bowled well. It was important for us to take them on and show them that if they bowled bad balls, we would put them away.

Gill added:

"That puts extra pressure on them and makes it more difficult to hit those good areas. I think he (Shaheen) was trying to hit the stumps so it was important to show some intent. Glad it worked for me. (On the conditions) There is a bit of seam movement initially. Once the ball gets old, it will be crucial for us to mix up the pace and the lengths.

Do you think Rahul should continue at the number 4 position in ODI format? Sound off in the comments section.