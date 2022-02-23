[Watch] KL Rahul "closer" to full fitness as he sweats it out in the gym

India batter KL Rahul picked up a hamstring injury during the ODI series against the West Indies earlier this month. This ruled him out of the T20 International (T20I) series that followed and Sri Lanka's tour of India, which begins tomorrow with the first T20I.

Rahul took to social media today to share a video montage of him working out in the gym as he continued his recuperation.

"Closer," he captioned the post.

Watch the video here:

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, was one of those to react to the post on Instagram, dropping a '100' emoji in the comments section.

KL Rahul busy on Instagram amid injury huatus

KL Rahul, India's new limited-overs vice-captain, has been active on Instagram as he recovers from his hamstring injury.

Two days back, he shared a picture of himself captioned "Moonchild," having shared another picture the day before that.

A week back, he shared a Valentine's Day post with rumored girlfriend Athiya Shetty.

He also took to social media to welcome his new teammates at new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Rahul was one of LSG's pre-auction picks at ₹17 crore -- the joint-highest amount anyone has earned in the IPL along with Virat Kohli.

LSG also retained Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi, the latter being uncapped at the time but going on to play all three matches in the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies.

LSG have been praised for their performance in the auction, having assembled a balanced team with several players who possess all-round abilities.

Rahul is set to open the innings alongside star South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, while Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya add to their batting depth.

They have a good pace department too, with Avesh Khan and Mark Wood set to lead the attack.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar