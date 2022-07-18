[Watch] KL Rahul faces Jhulan Goswami in the nets at NCA Bengaluru

Team India batter KL Rahul has resumed his training in a bid to return to cricket after a groin injury that kept him out of action for a couple of months.

Rahul, who was slated to lead India in the five-match T20I home series against South Africa, suffered a groin injury on the eve of the first game, ruling him out of the series. He subsequently missed the entire England tour.

The Karnataka-born cricketer, who underwent surgery in Germany last month, has begun his preparations for a comeback. He has been sweating it out at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

On Monday, a video surfaced on social media where KL Rahul was spotted facing ace Indian women's fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in the nets. Watch the clip here:

Goswami, who was not picked in the Commonwealth Games squad, is currently training at the NCA facility to make a comeback. Her last international game came earlier this year against Bangladesh at the ICC Women's World Cup.

KL Rahul named in India's T20I squad for West Indies series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked Rahul in the 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies, which gets underway on July 29.

However, his availability is subject to fitness. Rahul, along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, is likely to appear for a fitness test at the NCA before they fly out to the West Indies.

Trinidad will host the first game of the series before the teams move to St Kitts for the next two games. The caravan will then shift to Florida, USA for the final two T20Is.

India’s squad for five T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*inclusion subject to fitness

