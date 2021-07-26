Watch: KL Rahul gets candid in a new BCCI video

Team India cricketer KL Rahul was recently seen engaging in a fun session ahead of the five-match Test series against England, which starts on August 4 in Nottingham.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI on Twitter, the flamboyant opener revealed his favourite selfie pose, an Instagram post close to his heart among many.

Watch the clip here:

Most used emoji 🤗

Favourite selfie pose 🤳

Best Instagram throwback picture 📸



Don't miss this fun segment of Phone Hack 📱 with @klrahul11😎 - by @RajalArora



A special feature coming soon on https://t.co/uKFHYdKZLG



Keep watching this space for more🎥 #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9nVT7Kos1L — BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2021

While answering the fun questions, KL Rahul revealed the image of receiving his Test cap in Australia in 2014 is an Instagram post that will remain close to his heart.

The cricketer from Karnataka received his Test cap from former India skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He didn't had a great debut and managed only four runs across two innings.

KL Rahul posted a heartfelt note on social media while sharing the picture. He wrote:

"A day i’ll never forget. A day i worked endlessly for. A day that is still fresh in my memory. A day that still makes me emotional. An opportunity i’ll never take for granted. Miss being out on the ground and doing what I love the most."

KL Rahul pushes his case with a century in the warm-up game

KL Rahul scores a century in the warm-up game

With Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha not available for selection, KL Rahul cashed in on the opportunity against Select County XI at the Riverside Ground. After a top-order collapse, Rahul partnered with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to bail India out of danger.

He played some gorgeous looking shots to reach the three-figure mark before being retired out. The bowlers backed the good job put in by the batters as the three-day warm-up game ended in a draw.

KL Rahul is likely to get another shot at impressing the selectors in the final intra-squad warm-up match, starting July 28.

