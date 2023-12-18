[Watch] KL Rahul and other Indian players fumble hilariously while pronouncing 'Gqeberha' ahead of 2nd ODI vs South Africa

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be played at Gqeberha, which is the new name of Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday, December 19. The pronunciation of the word 'Gqeberha' is a tricky one and that's what made the basis of another behind-the-scenes video of the Men in Blue.

In the video posted by BCCI, the Indian players were seen waiting to board the flight from Johannesburg to Gqeberha and were asked how their destination was pronounced.

Players like skipper KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yuzvendra Chahal tried to pronounce it the way they deemed right and most of them got it hilariously wrong before eventually being corrected.

Watch the video below:

India will be keen to wrap up the series in Gqeberha

The visitors were absolutely on fire in the Pink ODI against South Africa in Johannesburg as they thumped the hosts by eight wickets. It was just the kind of a start that KL Rahul would have hoped for from his team after they lost the previous ODI series 3-0 on South African soil in 2022.

With the senior pacers rested for the Test series, the likes of Arshdeep Singh (5/37) and Avesh Khan (4/27) bossed the game with the ball, picking up nine wickets between them. There was simply no momentum in South Africa's innings as they were bundled out for just 116.

Half-centuries from debutant Sai Sudharsan and the explosive Shreyas Iyer saw India win the game in a canter. Shreyas will not feature in the remaining ODIs as he will be heading to the practice game ahead of the Test series. This allows the likes of Rinku Singh or even Rajat Patidar to prove their mettle if given a chance.

South Africa will hope that their win against the visitors in the T20I at Gqeberha motivates them to level the series.

