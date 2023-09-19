[Watch] KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's residence 

Team India batter KL Rahul attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia, Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumba on Tuesday (September 19). He was accompanied by his wife, Athiya Shetty.

After knowing each other for several years, the couple tied the knot earlier this year on January 23 in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

They made a public appearance together after a while on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. Rahul and Athiya looked great together as they posed for the cameras after arriving at Mukesh Ambani's residence to celebrate the festival.

You can watch Rahul and Athiya attending the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations event in the video below:

KL Rahul made his much-awaited comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off during the recently concluded Asia Cup. He proved his form immediately with a magnificent century against Pakistan, batting at number 4 position in his comeback game.

In absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, Rahul is set to lead the Indian side in the first two ODIs of the upcoming series agaisnt Australia.

KL Rahul has the ability and the shots where he can change his batting tempo at any time: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently shed light on the importance of KL Rahul in the middle-order.

He opined that Rahul provides the much-needed stability at the number 4 position and also has multiple gears and can shift them effortlessly as per the situation of the game. During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir said:

"The most important thing is stability. You need a batter at No. 4 who can give you stability because you don't want to put the entire pressure on your top three. KL provides you that stability. KL Rahul has the ability and the shots where he can change his batting tempo at any time.

He added:

"However, more important than that was that he scored a century in his first game against Pakistan after coming back from injury and he looked in a totally different rhythm after that. Whoever has played international cricket for a very long time will know that you need one inning and your entire rhythm, confidence and mindset change."

Do you think Rahul should continue at the number 4 position in the World Cup? Let us know in the comments section.