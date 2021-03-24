Watch: Krunal Pandya's first wicket in ODI cricket

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has had an impressive start to his ODI career. In the first ODI against England, Krunal was impressive with both the bat and the ball. England's Sam Curran was Krunal's first-ever ODI scalp with the ball.

In the 39th over of the chase in this game, Sam Curran tried to take the attack to Krunal Pandya off the very first ball. After the Baroda cricketer darted one ball in the good length region, the Briton advanced down the track and attempted to smash a six straight down the ground.

However, the 22-year-old failed to make good contact and ended up slicing the ball high in the air. Substitute fielder Shubman Gill, at long-off, covered good ground, got underneath the ball and pouched a simple catch to provide Krunal Pandya with his first wicket.

"Come on, come on....," Krunal could be heard yelling in joy as Gill grabbed the catch.

Krunal Pandya becomes the first cricket to score a 50 and pick a wicket on ODI debut

Krunal Pandya created quite a few records on his ODI debut. He became the first cricketer to score a half-century and pick up a wicket on debut in the history of ODI cricket.

The all-rounder also recorded the fastest 50 on debut by an international cricketer, and even registered the highest score by a No.7 batsman on international debut.

Krunal Pandya's unbeaten 58 off 31 deliveries in this game helped propel India's total to 317/5. Along with KL Rahul (62* off 43 balls), he forged a 112-run partnership which came in only 57 balls.

In reply, England started off on a brilliant note but fell apart after the fall of wickets of their openers - Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. The Indian bowlers kept pecking them back with regular wickets despite the visitors having the required run rate well within control.

All they could manage at the end was just 251 runs on the board and ended up losing the game by 66 runs. Prasidh Krishna picked up 4 wickets on his debut.