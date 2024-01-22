[Watch] KS Bharat celebrates century against England Lions with a tribute to Lord Rama

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat scored a brilliant fourth-innings century to help India A save the first of the three unofficial Tests against the England Lions at Ahmedabad.

His celebration upon reaching the three-figure mark went viral as the 30-year-old paid tribute to Lord Rama with a Bow and Arrow gesture symbolizing the same. It came on the heels of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the 'pran pratistha' that is slated to happen on Monday, January 22.

Several Indian cricketing stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli have been invited to the auspicious event.

Here is a video of Bharat reaching his century and the following celebration:

Meanwhile, Bharat saved India A from the blushes with his rearguard action after their underwhelming showing for most of the game.

After conceding a massive 553/8 to the Lions, India A was bowled out for a paltry 227 in their first essay. It followed with the hosts being set an improbable fourth innings target of 490 with 125 overs to survive.

India-A appeared to be on course for a crushing defeat at 219/5 in the 71st over before Bharat's heroics.

The keeper finished on 116* off 165 deliveries and stitched together an unbeaten 207-run partnership with spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar. The duo ensured India-A remained unscathed for the remainder of the match and finished on 426/5 to salvage a well-earned draw.

KS Bharat in a battle with Dhruv Jurel for a wicketkeeping spot in the first Test against England

With KL Rahul set for a role as a specialist batter, it is a two-way battle between KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel for the wicketkeeping role for the opening two Tests against England.

While Bharat's match-saving century against the England Lions might help him get the nod, Jurel has done his chances no harm in his recent outings.

The 23-year-old scored an even 50 in the tour match against the England Lions following an impressive 63 against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy clash. Jurel also scored a defiant 69 in the second India A- South Africa A Test in December 2023.

Yet, Bharat has international experience to call on, while Jurel is yet to don the India cap. The 30-year-old has featured in five Tests for India, all against Australia, including the home Border Gavaskar Trophy last year.

Playing on arduous spin-friendly wickets in his first four matches, followed by the WTC final at the Oval, Bharat found the going tough with the bat. The Andhra keeper averaged only 18.42 in the five Tests with a highest score of 44.

However, his keeping improved vastly by the innings, evidenced by his 13 dismissals in the five Tests.

The highly anticipated India-England series starts with the first Test set to be played at Hyderabad, starting on Thursday, January 25.

