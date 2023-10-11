[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav takes a diving catch on the 2nd attempt in IND vs AFG match of 2023 World Cup

Team India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav grabbed a fine diving catch to dismiss Rashid Khan in the ongoing 2023 World Cup fixture against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

With the momentum behind them, Rashid Khan unleashed his brute power to help Afghanistan finish on a high. He struck a boundary and a six before holing out to Kuldeep at deep point region.

It was a slower delivery, outside the off-stump from Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid slashed hard at it. The ball went up in the air and Kuldeep came running from the sweeper cover region but failed to grab it in the first attempt. The ball popped out of his hand but the spinner kept his calm to complete the catch in the second attempt.

Ravindra Jadeja also ran back from the backward point region but Kuldeep made a loud call to claim the catch. Jadeja jumped over Kuldeep Yadav to celebrate the catch as the Men in Blue bounced back into the contest.

"We have good spinners in our team, so will try to defend this total" - Afghanistan batter Azmatullah Omarzai

Riding on half-centuries from Azmatullah Omarzai and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan posted a daunting total of 272/8 after batting first.

Azmatullah, who registered his maiden World Cup fifty, said that they would've liked to score above 300 but is happy with what they have on the board.

Speaking at the mid-inning break, Azmatullah said:

"We lost early wickets, so we were trying to build a partnership. We were rotating the strike and tried to put the loose balls away. We tried to score around 300, but we lost wickets in the middle overs. We have good spinners in our team, so will try to defend this total."

