[Watch] Kulwant Khejroliya takes 4 wickets in as many balls en route to 5-fer in Ranji Trophy

Madhya Pradesh pacer Kulwant Khejroliya took four wickets in as many balls en route to a fifer against Baroda in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, February 12.

The flurry of wickets came during the 95th over of Baroda’s second innings. Khejroliya first dismissed centurion Shashwat Rawat before sending back Mahesh Pithiya, Bhargav Bhatt and Akash Singh in a flash.

The BCCI’s domestic handle shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Kulwant Khejroliya scalped 4 wickets in 4 balls en route to his five-wicket haul to help Madhya Pradesh beat Baroda in Indore.”

Overall, Khejroliya finished with seven wickets in the match. The left-arm pacer has bagged 15 wickets in five Tests so far.

Kulwant Khejroliya shines as Madhya Pradesh beat Baroda by an innings and 52 runs

A clinical bowling performance from Kulwant Khejroliya helped Madhya Pradesh beat Baroda by an innings and 52 runs in the Ranji Trophy on Monday.

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh put up 454 in their first innings. Himanshu Mantri starred with the bat, scoring 111 runs off 183 balls, including two sixes and 12 boundaries. Captain Shubham Sharma and Rishabh Chauhan scored 61 (93) and 70 (121), respectively.

Akash Singh emerged as the pick of the Baroda bowlers, returning with figures of 4/97. Mahesh Pithiya and Bhargav Bhatt scalped three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, Baroda were bundled out for 132 in their first innings. Mitesh Patel top scored with 80 off 115, including 11 boundaries. Anubhav Agarwal and Saransh Jain bagged three wickets apiece for Madhya Pradesh, while Kulwant Khejroliya picked up two.

Trailing by 322 runs in the second innings, Baroda were bundled out for 270 once again. Shaswat Rawat starred with the bat, scoring 105 off 273, in an innings laced with 12 boundaries. Jyotsnil Singh also scored 83 off 169, with the help of one six and nine boundaries.

As mentioned above, Khejroliya bagged a fifer, while Kumar Kartikeya and Anubhav Agarwal picked up three and two wickets apiece.

With the win, Madhya Pradesh topped Group D in the Ranji Trophy. They now have won three out of six games with 26 points.

Khejroliya will next be in action against Jammu & Kashmir on February 16.

