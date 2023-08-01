[Watch] “Let’s create history”- MI franchise owner Nita Ambani's motivational talk to MINY team players ahead of MLC 2023 final 

MI New York (MINY) franchise owner Nita Ambani gave an inspirational message to the players before the final of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 against Seattle Orcas (SOC) on Sunday (July 30) night. She traveled to Dallas to support her side ahead of this game.

MINY did not dominate the group stages as they just about managed to qualify for the next round by sneaking through at fourth position. In the eliminator, the New York side beat Washington Freedom and then defeated a star-studded Texas Super Kings to reach the finals.

Nicholas Pooran then played a blinder, 137* (55), in the summit clash to help them lift the inaugural MLC trophy after a dominating victory against Seattle Orcas. MINY took to their Twitter handle on Tuesday and shared a video of Nita Ambani motivating the players ahead of the final with an inspirational talk.

"We believe in our players and that augurs well for us"- Kieron Pollard after MINY became inaugural MLC 2023 champions

Kieron Pollard was the official captain of the MI New York side, but he suffered an unfortunate injury during their final league match, which ruled him out of the knockout phase of the tournament. Nicholas Pooran took over the reins in Pollard's absence and led the side exceptionally in the eliminator, qualifier 2, and the final and lifted the trophy.

Speaking after the MINY's victory in the MLC final, Kieron Pollard lauded his teammates and shed light on the team culture of the MI family. He said:

"Congratulations to the team, the support staff and the entire MI family. It's about belief, and the never say die attitude that we have. We believe in our players and that augurs well for us. In the nine trophies, I have been part of all of them. Even women's (WPL), I was there for the final. We are going to raise the bar in franchise cricket. I also want to thank the fans for coming out and supporting us."