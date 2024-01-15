[Watch] Leus du Plooy and David Wiese pull off a sensational relay catch during JSK vs DSG clash in SA20 2024

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) players Leus du Plooy and David Wiese pulled off a magnificent relay catch during the SA20 2024 match against Durban Super Giants (DSG). The Kingsmead in Durban hosted the match on Monday, January 15.

DSG captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat first in the seventh match of the SA20 league. The hosts' top-order collapsed meekly, as they found themselves at 34/4 in 6.1 overs. Heinrich Klaasen and Keemo Paul (17 in 21 balls) then arrested the fall of wickets for a while with a 39-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

After starting sedately, Keemo Paul tried to up the ante in the 12th over by hitting a big shot against Romario Shepherd's length delivery over mid-wicket. He got the elevation but could not get enough distance.

Leus du Plooy went after it and grabbed the ball, but after realizing that his running momentum would make him go over the ropes, he threw the ball into the air. An alert David Wiese positioned himself well to pouch the ball safely and complete a magnificent relay catch.

You can watch the relay catch in the video below:

"The clash with South Africa’s tour of New Zealand isn’t ideal"- Graeme Smith on criticism regarding the scheduling of SA20

Chairman of the SA20 league, Graeme Smith, acknowledged that the clash of schedules of the lucrative league and South Africa's away Test series against New Zealand was not ideal. Smith reiterated his love for Test cricket and revealed that they will try hard to avoid such situations in the coming years.

The former South Africa captain said to Betway about the matter:

"The clash with South Africa’s tour of New Zealand isn’t ideal, but scheduling is a challenge for everyone in the game and I expect that every year we’ll get better at it. Test cricket is a format that we all love. I played 116 Tests myself, so I want to see it protected.

Smith added:

"We wanted to avoid an exhibition-style tournament and have really focused on making sure the cricketers are the best on show. There’s a quality group of young South African players and some outstanding international stars so, from a cricket perspective, it's going to be very competitive. SA20 can raise standards across the game."

What is your take on South Africa sending a depleted squad to New Zealand for the Test series? Sound off in the comments section below.

