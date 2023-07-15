[Watch] Love pours in for Kieron Pollard in Dallas as he signs autographs for fans after MINY vs SFU clash in MLC 2023

MI New York (MINY) captain Kieron Pollard was cheered on vociferously by the fans in attendance at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas during the second match of MLC 2023 against the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) on Friday (July 14).

Kieron Pollard's side lost the high-scoring match by 22 runs on their debut in the new league. However, the fans were thoroughly entertained by the high-octane action provided by both teams.

After the conclusion of the match, Pollard went near the stands and gave autographs to fans who kept showering their love on him.

The Twitter handle of MINY gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video. They captioned:

“'𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐘! 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐘! 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐘!' love for our Skipper around the globe."

MINY start MLC 2023 with a loss despite Kieron Pollard's 48 and Tim David's 53* in the chase vs SFU

After opting to bat first, San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) made a mammoth total of 215/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Corey Anderson (91* in 52 balls) and Shadab Khan's (61) brilliant knocks in the middle-order. Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult picked up two wickets apiece for MI.

In reply, MINY got off to a poor start after being reduced to 13/2 in 2.2 overs. Nicholas Pooran (40) and Dewald Brevis (32) got starts but failed to convert them. The onus fell on big-hitting Kieron Pollard (40 in 28 balls) and Tim David (53* in 28 balls) to do heavy lifting after their departures. The duo tried their best, but the target eventually proved to be too much.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Pollard reflected on the loss, saying:

"It was just a bit too late in the end. Tim and myself decided at the time-out that we need to go. If there's two players who can get it done, it's the two of us. We tried our best. But it was too much in the back end.

He added:

"At one point, we had them struggling a bit. Corey and Shadab batted very smartly. They knocked it around and then capitalised and then at the back end they were able to go berserk. Some things to look at going forward, it's the first game, so it's okay."