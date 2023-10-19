[Watch] Mahmudullah takes one of the toughest catches at boundary rope to dismiss Shubman Gill in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Mohammad Mahmudullah took a sensational catch of Shubman Gill during the 2023 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19. The all-rounder balanced himself at the boundary rope to pull off a blinder.

The dismissal took place in the 20th over of India’s run-chase. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz dragged his length back as Gill took the charge. The right-handed batter, though, mistimed the shot, which reached towards the deep mid-wicket.

Mahmudullah judged it to perfection and ensured that the momentum didn’t take him inside the boundary ropes as he stayed in the field of play.

With the wicket, Bangladesh reduced India to 132/2 after 19.2 overs.

Watch Mahmudullah's stunning catch below:

Gill departed for 53 runs off 55 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries. He also shared an 88-run partnership with India captain Rohit Sharma for the opening wicket.

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan’s half-centuries guide Bangladesh to 256/8 against India in 2023 World Cup match

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan starred with the bat as Bangladesh posted 256/8 in their allotted 50 overs in the World Cup match. Das scored 66 off 82, including seven boundaries, while Hasan hit 51 off 43, comprising three sixes and five fours. Together, the duo shared a 93-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim also chipped in with scores of 46 (36) and 38 (46), respectively.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece, while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav settled for one apiece.

In response, the hosts were 178/2 after 29 overs, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

Hasan Mahmud provided the first breakthrough for Bangladesh by dismissing Rohit Sharma (48 off 40) before Gill’s wicket.

The Men in Blue are chasing their fourth win on the trot in the marquee ICC event. They defeated Australia (by six wickets), Afghanistan (eight wickets), and Pakistan (seven wickets) in the first three matches.

India will play New Zealand in their next World Cup match on October 22. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will lock horns with South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 24.

Follow the IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup live coverage here.