[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne takes a spectacular flying catch to dismiss Keacy Carty in AUS vs WI 3rd ODI

Marnus Labuschagne took a superb leaping catch to dismiss Keacy Carty in the third Australia-West Indies ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday, February 6. The sensational fielding effort resulted in Lance Morris picking up his maiden international wicket.

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third ODI of the three-match series. The hosts got off to a lucky start as Xavier Bartlett trapped West Indies opener Kjorn Ottley LBW for 8. While the on-field umpire raised his finger, Bartlett could have survived had he taken DRS as replays showed a clear inside edge.

The Windies found themselves in further trouble as Morris dismissed Carty in the 11th over courtesy of a sensational catch from Labuschagne. Morris bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off that bounced a little extra. Carty played an uppish punch towards backward point, where Labuschagne leaped to his right and pulled off a stunner. Carty’s dismissal reduced the West Indies to 38/2.

The visitors suffered another big blow when skipper Shai Hope was trapped leg before by Sean Abbott for 4. The batter attempted to whip a full delivery that was angled into middle but missed the stroke and was struck right in front of the stumps.

Morris then picked up his second wicket of the game when he knocked over Teddy Bishop (0) with a full delivery as the West Indies batter played down the wrong line. At the time of writing, West Indies were in big trouble at 73/5 after 20 overs, with Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd at the crease.

The Aussies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. They won the first game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by eight wickets and registered another thumping win by 83 runs in the second one-dayer at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Australia will meet West Indies in three T20Is after the ODI series

Following the conclusion of the ODI series, Australia and the West Indies will take on each other in three T20Is to be played from February 9 to 13. The matches will be played in Hobart, Adelaide and Perth.

Meanwhile, Australia have named a full-strength T20I squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand keeping the T20 World Cup 2024 in mind. The pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood have been picked after being rested against the West Indies.

