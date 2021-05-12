Watch: Marnus Labuschagne unleashes vicious “wrist-spin” bouncers 

Marnus Labuschagne is known for his unconventional batting style. However, it was his decision to unleash some vicious bouncers while bowling leg-spin in County Cricket that has caught the attention of many.

The official Twitter handle of the County Championship posted the clip of Marnus Labuschagne’s “wrist-spin” bouncer, which the part-time leg-spinner bowled while playing for Glamorgan this season.

Lots of love for the wristspin bouncer 🥰



Marnus Labuschagne keeping the batsman on his toes#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/EMR1uLVDky — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 10, 2021

Marnus Labuschagne was acting as Glamorgan’s fifth-change bowler when the Australian unleashed the unique delivery. Bowling from around the wicket, Marnus Labuschagne fizzed a short ball directed straight towards the batsman’s head. All-rounder Luke Wood did well to duck out of the way with Glamorgan wicketkeeper Chris Cooke doing brilliantly well to pouch the delivery over his head.

Marnus Labuschagne’s surprise bouncer was similar to the one bowled by Qais Ahmad during the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2019. The quick delivery bamboozled Andre Russell, with the bulky West Indian falling down as he took evasive action.

He wasn't expecting that 😅



Remember when Qais Ahmad bounced Andre Russell in last year's #AbuDhabiT10? 🤯



A brilliant bouncer, expertly evaded and casually caught by the keeper! 👏😎#InAbuDhabi #T10Cricket #SportInAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/VVzrWe91uq — T10 League (@T10League) December 17, 2020

This is not the first time Marnus Labuschagne has shown off the special delivery in County Cricket. The 26-year-old regularly executes the bouncer to surprise the batsmen, with Glamorgan sharing a compilation of his fiery deliveries last year.

How has Marnus Labuschagne fared this season?

Here you go, @mesnilman - one of the world's best batsman, who bowls leg-spin, firing in bouncers at unsuspecting county cricketers 👀



There's some serious heat on a few of these... 🔥#ThingsYouLoveToSee #GoGlam 🏏 https://t.co/Sct1VaiIIH pic.twitter.com/Cql2K5ZzSj — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 6, 2020

Marnus Labuschagne has played just two games for Glamorgan this season and is yet to set the County Championship alight with his performances. He has scored 23 runs in two innings, with a high score of 12.

Despite his feisty bouncers while bowling leg-spin, Marnus Labuschagne hasn’t had much luck with the ball either. The all-rounder has bowled in just one innings this season, ending with figures of 0/40 after nine overs.

Glamorgan themselves are placed fourth in Group 3 of the County Championship. They have won just one game this season while losing two and drawing the other two. The side are currently 35 points off top-placed Lancashire.