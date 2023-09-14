[Watch] Mayank Agarwal aces Yo-Yo fitness test, scores more than Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Mayank Agarwal recently aced the Yo-Yo test with a decent score of 21.1 ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Mayank is one of the fittest cricketers in the country at the moment. He regularly works hard to maintain his overall fitness and keeps giving glimpses through videos on his Instagram.

Shubman Gill reportedly has the highest score among the current players in the Indian squad, with 18.7, at the training camp conducted by the team management last month in Bangalore ahead of the Asia Cup. Virat Kohli revealed through his Instagram story that he cleared the Yo-Yo test with a score of 17.2.

Mayank has managed to beat both of them comfortably with his latest performance in the Yo-Yo test. He took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday (September 14) to share the result and also gave a glimpse of himself while taking the test.

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham reacted to the post with a cheeky comment which read:

"Looks a couple of meters short 😬😂

I am somebody who does not think too much about it: Mayank Agarwal on comeback into the Indian team

Mayank Agarwal in action during a Test series against New Zealand

In a recent interview with PTI, Mayank Agarwal stated that he is not stressed about making his comeback to the Indian team.

The talented Karnataka batter piled on a ton of runs in domestic cricket for a couple of seasons before earning a much-deserved call-up to the Indian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia in 2018-19. He made his debut in the Boxing Day Test at MCG as an opener and made an instant impact by scoring a wonderful 76.

However, things did not pan out as expected, and he got dropped from the squad after some inconsistent performances. He last played a Test for India in 2022 during the home series against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Mayank has been out of the reckoning ever since. On the matter, he said:

"See, I am somebody who does not think too much about it. I have been dealt a hand and I don't have much control on what hand I have been dealt with. But I really want to put in everything from my side. On every given opportunity, I want to go out there, score runs and win games. Whatever has to come its way, it will come."

He added:

"I don't look at it as pressure, as I look at it as opportunity. Like I said, wherever I play, whichever tournament I play I want to go and get runs. I am somebody who I can ask myself some tough questions over the years.

