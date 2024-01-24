[Watch] "McCullum saamne baitha hai"- India's Axar Patel leaves audience in splits during BCCI Naman Awards

Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel is known for his sense of humor. He produced yet another hilarious moment during the BCCI Naman Awards on Tuesday when asked about his plans for the upcoming Test series against England.

Axar hilariously claimed that it was a top secret and that he wouldn't speak about it as Brendon McCullum, England's Test coach, was in attendance. Here's what he said:

"It is top secret. I am not revealing right now before the series is coming in few days. Aapne hi bola McCullum saamne baitha hai (you only said McCullum is paying attention) (laughs)."

Here's the video:

Axar Patel received the award for the Best International Debut (Men) for the 2020-21 season as he ran through an England batting line-up in the Test series. In three games, Axar took a staggering 27 wickets at an average of just 10.59 and will once again be a threat for the visitors this time.

India might unleash rank-turners against England once again

England lost their previous Test series in India 3-1, largely due to the inability of their batters to adapt to the turning tracks. While there was a lot said about the pitches not being in the spirit of the game, the Indian players maintained their stance of being well within their rights to produce pitches that suit them at home.

Ever since that Test series, India have backed themselves to win on tracks that start to spin from Day 1. England also seem to believe they will be playing on a turner as they have named three spinners and just a solitary pacer in their playing XI for the first Test in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The hosts will need to be wary about the fact that they have lost the odd Test on rank-turners before. They also need to ensure they don't get caught off-guard by England's Bazball approach and start chasing the game.

