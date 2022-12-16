Watch: MCG crowd pays tribute to Shane Warne after 23 balls during Melbourne Stars-Hobart Hurricanes BBL clash

The crowd at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) duly remembered their hometown boy as they paid tribute to Shane Warne during Melbourne Stars' Big Bash League (BBL) clash against the Hobart Hurricanes. As previously mentioned in a media release, the spectators started applauding after 23 deliveries.

Warne, who passed away earlier this year in March, was an integral figure to the club and helped attract some of the biggest stars to play for them. The wrist-spinner, Australia's highest Test wicket-taker, came out of retirement and played 15 games for the Stars in the first and second season, picking up 11 scalps at an average of 31.

Here's the video of the Stars' tribute to Warne:

7Cricket @7Cricket Paying tribute to the Spin King on the 23rd ball Paying tribute to the Spin King on the 23rd ball ❤️ https://t.co/PnsTIRygJU

As a result, the franchise decided to pay a rich tribute to the late cricketer, announcing that every player would have Warne's number 23 incorporated behind their jersey. One of his playing tops would be displayed on the plinth alongside his cap, while Warne's playing top would be permanantly present in the change rooms as a tribute.

The 145-Test veteran's family has been invited into the change rooms following the game and to be part of the matchday presentations.

Melbourne Stars on course for massive total against Hobart Hurricanes

Joe Clarke finished unbeaten on 101 off 66 balls. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars are on track for a big score at the 'G'. After losing the toss, the Stars made a strong start as Joe Clarke and Thomas Rogers built up a 54-run stand.

The Hurricanes hit back by dismissing Beau Webster and Marcus Stonis, but the Stars have set the Hurricanes a stiff target of 184 to win.

Melbourne Stars @StarsBBL This could be the biggest six we've ever seen at the MCG This could be the biggest six we've ever seen at the MCG 😱 https://t.co/tGaNPEbnxN

The Stars, who have reached the final on a couple of occasions, lost the opening game of the tournament to the Sydney Thunder.

Batting first, Adam Zampa and co. managed only 122 in their allotted overs. However, they fought well to defend it. The Thunder scraped home on the final ball of the innings, thanks to a bye as keeper Joe Clarke missed one down the leg side bowled by Webster.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes