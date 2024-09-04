[Watch] Meerut Mavericks’ Rinku Singh takes three wickets in an over against Kanpur Superstars in UP T20 League 2024

Meerut Mavericks’ captain Rinku Singh made a significant impact with the ball, taking three wickets in a single over against the Kanpur Superstars during the 20th match of the UP T20 League 2024. The game took place at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, September 4.

Kanpur were at 61-3 after five overs, chasing a target of 106 runs in nine overs according to the DLS method. Rinku Singh came in to bowl the sixth over and changed the course of the game. Shaurya Singh hit Rinku for a four on the first ball, but the off-spinner bounced back strongly on the second ball to dismiss Shaurya for five runs.

Rinku then claimed his second wicket on the fifth ball, dismissing Adarsh Singh, who was stumped off a wide delivery. The UP cricketer secured his third wicket on the final ball of the over when Sudhanshu Sonkar, attempting to clear the boundary, was caught at deep mid-wicket. Rinku ended the over with three wickets for just seven runs.

Here’s the video of the dismissals:

Following that, Kanpur's performance deteriorated as they were bowled out for 83 runs in 7.4 overs, resulting in a 22-run defeat. Rinku Singh and Zeeshan Ansari took three wickets each for Meerut.

Madhav Kaushik shines with the bat for Meerut Mavericks

After being asked to bat first, Meerut Mavericks didn’t have the best of starts, as they lost explosive opening batter Swastik Chikara for a duck. Soon after, his opening partner Akshay Dubey was dismissed for 11 off 14 balls.

The Mavericks were at 49-2 after seven overs, with Madhav Kaushik (18 off 17 balls) and Rituraj Sharma (14 off 7 balls) at the crease when rain interrupted the match. The game was later resumed as a nine-over-per-side contest.

Madhav Kaushik exploded in the final two overs, reaching his half-century. He ended unbeaten on 52 off 26 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes, as the Mavericks finished at 90-3 in their nine overs.

In response, Kanpur remained competitive until Rinku Singh changed the game by claiming three wickets in an over. Meerut Mavericks ultimately secured victory by 22 runs as per the DLS method.

