[In pictures] Indian cricketer Rinku Singh meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath 

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, on August 26, shared photos on Instagram from his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Rinku is currently leading the Meerut Mavericks in the ongoing UP T20 League.

Rinku was recently seen representing the Indian team in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old had a challenging series with the bat, scoring just two runs in as many innings. However, he made a notable impact with the ball, picking up two wickets in the all-important penultimate over of the third T20I. Eventually, the Men in Blue won the game in the Super Over.

The southpaw posted photos with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Instagram, expressing his pride and gratitude for the opportunity. Rinku captioned the post:

“माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से मुलाक़ात कर बेहद गर्व महसूस हुआ| इस अवसर के लिए आभारी हूँ.” [Felt extremely proud to meet Honorable Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji. Grateful for this opportunity]

Since his debut in 2023, Rinku Singh has represented India in two ODIs and 23 T20Is.

Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks started on a winning note in UP T20 League 2024

The Meerut Mavericks locked horns with the Kashi Rudras in the opening game of the UP T20 League 2024. Captain Rinku Singh won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Meerut Mavericks’ bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals and prevented Kashi Rudras’ batters from forming a decent partnership.

Yash Garg and Zeeshan Ansari took three wickets each as Kashi was bundled out for 100 in 19.2 overs. Ghanshyam Upadhyay was the top scorer for the Rudras with 26 runs.

In response, the match turned into a one-sided affair as Meerut opener Swastik Chikara played a blistering innings, scoring 66 off 26 balls with five boundaries and six sixes. Rinku Singh then sealed the victory with a six, remaining unbeaten on seven off two balls. The Mavericks won by seven wickets and 11 overs to spare.

