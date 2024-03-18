[Watch] Meg Lanning breaks down in tears after DCW lose to RCBW in WPL 2024 final, video goes viral

Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) captain Meg Lanning broke down in tears as her team lost the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final to Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) by eight wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 18. It was the second consecutive loss for DCW in WPL final, having lost to inaugural champions Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) last year.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Lanning was seen crying after the loss.

Lanning is a two-time ODI World Cup and five-time T20 World Cup champion and gold medallist in Commonwealth Games. As a skipper, the 31-year-old has led Australia to four T20 World Cups and one ODI World Cup titles. She retired from international cricket in November last year.

As far as the WPL 2024 final is concerned, DCW were bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs after choosing to bat first. Shafali Verma starred with the bat, scoring 44 runs off 27 balls, while Lanning chipped in with 23 off as many balls.

The Delhi-based franchise then suffered a collapse, losing their last six wickets for 39 runs as Sophie Molineux took three wickets in the eighth over. Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, and Taniya Bhatia departed for ducks.

Shreyanka Patil starred with the ball for RCBW, returning with excellent figures of 4/12 in her 3.3 overs. Asha Sobhana and Molineux bagged three and two wickets apiece, respectively.

In response, RCBW achieved the target with three balls to spare. Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine chipped in with 31 (39) and 32 (27), respectively. Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh stayed unbeaten on 35 (37) and 17 (14), respectively.

Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani picked up one wicket apiece for DCW.

“Finals are about playing well on the day” – Meg Lanning reacts as DCW finish runners-up at WPL 2024

Meg Lanning pointed out that DCW failed to keep their nerves and deliver in the WPL 2024 final. She said in her post-match comments:

“Disappointing not to get it done. Finals are about playing well on the day. Congratulations to RCB - you outplayed us tonight. It all happened relatively quickly as it tends to do. As we've seen in this tournament, crazy things happen."

She continued:

“We did a lot right. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be. A lot of effort went from a lot of the people. Want to thank the support staff. Cricket is a funny game - you win some, you lose some.”

Interestingly, the Delhi-based franchise has yet to win a title in both WPL and IPL.

