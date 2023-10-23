[Watch] Mickey Arthur in disbelief after ball passes through Shaheen Afridi's hands during PAK vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Shaheen Afridi's complacency disappointed the Pakistan team's director Mickey Arthur during the 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan. The incident happened in the sixth over of Afghanistan's innings.

On the second ball of the sixth over, Afghanistan's batter Ibrahim Zadran guided a delivery from Hasan Ali towards the third-man region. It looked like the batters would take a single because Afridi was fielding in the deep. However, the left-arm pacer seemed too casual as the ball went past his hands, allowing Afghanistan an extra run.

Pakistan's fielding has been quite ordinary so far in Chennai. Hence, the director Mickey Arthur was disappointed. You can watch the video here:

Earlier in the innings, Ibrahim Zadran fended a delivery from Shaheen Afridi towards the backward point region. Zadran and his partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz ran one, but a comedy of errors from Mohammad Rizwan and Pakistan fielders resulted in two overthrows. Hence, Afghanistan ended up scoring three runs off that ball.

Shaheen Afridi failed to take any wickets in his first spell against Afghanistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The skipper led his team from the front with a 74-run knock and helped Pakistan finish with 282/7 in 50 overs.

Chasing 283 for a win, Afghanistan have made a strong start, with Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz adding 130 runs for the first wicket. Gurbaz departed for a well-made 65 off 53 balls.

Shaheen Afridi, who is considered to be Pakistan's best bowler, has been wicketless so far in Chennai. In four overs, Afridi has conceded 20 runs with no wickets to his name. Pakistan fans will hope that Afridi and Co. dismiss Afghanistan batters quickly. You can follow the live scorecard of this match here.