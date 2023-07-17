MI New York (MINY) batter Tim David struck two gigantic sixes off consecutive deliveries in the final over to steer their total to 155-8 in the first innings against the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR).

The Australian big-hitter came into bat in the 13th over with the scorecard reading 77-5. He single-handedly propelled the innings in the death overs with an unbeaten 48 runs off just 21 deliveries. The team were placed at 135-8 after 19 overs, and Trent Boult gave MINY the momentum with a surprising six off the first delivery bowled by Andre Russell.

Initially coming over the wicket for David, the all-rounder could only deliver a low full-toss. David managed to connect it with the sweet spot of his bat to dispatch it over long on, with the fielder stationed there just a mere spectator. Russell chose to come around the wicket for the next delivery but pitched it right in the slot, which David managed to easily hit down the ground for another six.

Watch the consecutive sixes in the final over right here:

Major League Cricket @MLCricket TIMPOSSIBLE!



What a FINISH from Tim David with these two GIGANTIC sixes in the last over!

The batter could not make it three out of three after only managing to squeeze out a single off the final delivery of the innings.

MINY firmly on top following Tim David's rescue act

The MINY bowling attack rattled the opposition batting in the powerplay with the new ball. Nosthush Kenjige dismissed Martin Guptill for a duck in the first over and Kagiso Rabada struck twice in the third over of the innings. As of writing, LAKR are reeling at 25-4 at the end of seven overs.

Tim David spoke about his brilliant innings during the break. He told the broadcasters:

"We needed partnerships and it was nice to get a couple of them tonight. It was tough to get the spinners away, they bowled good line and lengths, fortunately we were able to pull the trigger against the pacers. My job is to get runs at the end of the innings, had to try and face most of the balls, it's some pressure, but it's nice to be at that stage of the innings. We need to get points on the board and a win tonight will be good."

MINY and LAKR are both in search of their first points following losses in their maiden outings in Major League Cricket (MLC).