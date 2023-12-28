[Watch] Mitchell Marsh's father Geoff Marsh expresses disappointment as all-rounder walks back for 96 on day 3 of 2nd Test against Pakistan

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's family expressed dismay after the right-hander agonisingly missed out on a well-deserved ton on day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. The West Australian had to walk back for 96 after left-arm seamer Mir Hamza made a vital incision, breaking the massive 153-run partnership.

The dismissal occurred in the 50th delivery of the innings as Marsh looked to defend the ball pitched outside off-stump, but it nipped away a touch and took the outside edge. Agha Salman moved to his right and plucked it with his one hand, sending the tourists into jubilation.

It also gave Hamza his third wicket of the innings as he rocked the home side right after the lunch break, getting David Warner and Travis Head in successive deliveries.

Mitchell Marsh got a reprieve on 20 from Abdullah Shafique

Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 32-year-old made the most of the lifeline he got when he was on 20 as Abdullah Shafique dropped a regulation chance off Aamer Jamal's bowling. During the potential match-defining partnership with Smith, the all-rounder was the aggressor as he put away any wide delivery for a boundary. Smith, meanwhile, kept chipping away and took over 150 deliveries for his half-century.

Pat Cummins started the day with his 10th fifer in Test cricket after Jamal (33*) and Shaheen Afridi (21) helped cut the deficit to 54.

Afridi made a vital strike in the final over of the day, getting Steve Smith with a vicious bouncer. While Australia have a fairly healthy lead of 241 on a spicy track, they will want more runs to challenge Pakistan's batting line-up.

