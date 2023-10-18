[Watch] Mitchell Santner takes a one-handed stunner to get rid of Hashmatullah Shahidi in NZ vs AFG 2023 World Cup clash

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner showcased his fielding skills once again when he took a one-handed blinder against Afghanistan in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Chennai.

It seemed like the ball would go over the left-arm spinner before he stuck out his hand, giving Lockie Ferguson his first wicket of the innings on Wednesday, October 18.

The dismissal occurred in the 14th over of the innings as Ferguson tested Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi with a short-pitched delivery. The left-hander went for the pull but only got the top edge.

Santner, stationed at square leg, was back-peddling and timed his jump correctly to pluck it out of thin air with his left hand. Shahidi had to go back to the pavilion in his 29th delivery after slamming one boundary.

Black Caps' new-ball bowlers Trent Boult and Matt Henry did the early damage by sending the openers back cheaply as the latter started by dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Boult followed it up by catching the leading edge off Zadran's bat as Santner took a dolly at cover.

Black Caps set Afghanistan 289 to win before Mitchell Santner's fielding heroics

Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham. (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan were set a stiff total of 289 to chase by the Kiwis after they put in a splendid batting performance. The New Zealand batters capitalized on the Afghans dropping multiple catches on the field. Will Young and Rachin Ravindra added 79 for the second wicket after the early loss of Devon Conway.

However, the game-changing partnership was between Glenn Phillips and skipper Tom Latham, with the pair adding 144 after Afghanistan hit back with some quick wickets. Santner and Mark Chapman followed it up with a 16-ball 33, with the latter striking 25 off 12 deliveries.

Kane Williamson, who struck a pristine 78 against Bangladesh, decided to sit out of this match due to his thumb injury. The Black Caps are coming off three successive wins in the ongoing tournament and are well on track to register their fourth victory.