[Watch] Mitchell Starc injures Shamar Joseph with a toe-crushing yorker

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc ended West Indies number 11 Shamar Joseph's knock with a literal toe-crushing yorker on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test in Brisbane on Saturday (January 27). The on-field umpire gave it out LBW, but the third umpire declared it a no ball for over-stepping.

However, it ended the West Indies innings anyway as Joseph couldn't continue and had to walk out retired hurt. He looked in immense pain immediately and sat beside the pitch after removing his shoe and feeling his thumb.

The most animated was Australian opener Steve Smith, who started walking towards the dressing room to get ready to bat in the fourth innings when the LBW call seemed plumb. He was called back when the no ball was declared and then walked out again after seeing Joseph being helped out by the West Indies team physio.

Shamar Joseph's injury could be a telling blow to the West Indies

The West Indies ended their innings with a lead of 215 runs. They never quite looked in control after a nervy top-order start. Many got good starts in the middle-order but no one could convert it into a big one. The lower order then got skittled out trying to rebuild against a seaming and spinning pink ball.

Although 216 has never been chased before in the fourth innings of a pink ball Test, the West Indies could rue Joseph's absence. Not only is he the visitors' top wicket-taker in his debut series, but he's also the key partnership breaker - someone who gets wickets against the run of play.

Moreover, he started the series with a good fighting knock while batting at number 11. Had he not been injured and survived due to Starc's over-stepping, he might have been able to add a few more runs to the West Indies' total.

At the time of writing, Australia's scorecard read 45/2, with Alzarri Joseph and Justin Greaves dismissing Usman Khwaja and Marnus Labuschagne respectively. Catch the live action here.

