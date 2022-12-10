WATCH: Mitchell Starc's sensational throw off his own bowling catches Tagenarine Chanderpaul short at the striker's end

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc pulled off a brilliant direct hit to run out West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul within the first few minutes of play on Day 2 of the second Test. The New South Wales bowler affected the run-out off his own bowling as Chanderpaul fell just short of the crease at the striker's end.

The dismissal occurred in the first over of the day when the left-handed batter defended one to cover and took off before being sent back by his partner. But Starc got around the ball quickly and threw it at the striker's end, hitting the bull's eye.

Replays confirmed that Chanderpaul was marginally short of the crease. Here's a video of the dismissal:

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Mitchell Starc not messing around in the first over of the day!



#AUSvWI | @nrmainsurance Pin point!Mitchell Starc not messing around in the first over of the day! #PlayOfTheDay Pin point! 🎯Mitchell Starc not messing around in the first over of the day! #PlayOfTheDay #AUSvWI | @nrmainsurance https://t.co/IYPm3TUmFK

West Indies had pinned all their hopes on the Guyanese batter after he stayed unbeaten on 47 at stumps on Day 2, with the Windies struggling at 102-4. However, the southpaw was dismissed without adding to his overnight score.

Australia, who batted first, declared their first innings at 511-7, headlined by Marnus Labuschagne's 163 and Travis Head's 175. The duo added 297 together. While Usman Khawaja also struck a fifty, stand-in captain Steve Smith experienced a rare failure, falling for a duck.

Mitchell Starc dismisses Jason Holder for his first wicket of the game

Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker in pink-ball Tests. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Starc got rid of Jason Holder in his second over of the day. Holder, who went for the cover drive, edged it behind the stumps to Alex Carey.

After losing two quick wickets, the visitors showed some fight as Anderson Phillip and Joshua de Silva put on a 60-run stand. However, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland have made further inroads, putting the hosts on course for a big lead.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Good catch from Carey and the Windies have lost two quick ones Starc gets Holder for a duck!Good catch from Carey and the Windies have lost two quick ones #AUSvWI Starc gets Holder for a duck! Good catch from Carey and the Windies have lost two quick ones #AUSvWI

The Aussies wrapped up a 164-run win over the Windies in the first Test in Perth to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Also Read: "There was a needle in my butt at 3 am" - Beth Mooney on battling illness ahead of 1st T20I against India

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : 0 votes