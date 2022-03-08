[Watch] Mohammad Azharuddin shares a memorable partnership with his son Asaduddin at the crease in Friendship Cup 2022

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin shared a memorable moment on the field with his son Asaduddin during the recently-concluded 2022 Friendship Cup in UAE.

In match 6 of the tournament against Pakistan Legends, the father-son duo had a brief 19-run partnership from nine deliveries in the first innings representing India Legends.

Azharuddin was elated to share the pitch with his son at the Friendship Cup 2022 and expressed the same through his official Instagram handle. He posted a video of their partnership on the platform. The Hyderabadi player also heaped praise on his son for playing a quality knock in the contest. Mohammad Azharuddin captioned the post:

"It’s a special moment when you share the pitch with your son. Proud to see Asad’s name along with mine on the same screen. #FriendshipCupUAE2022 where @asad_ab18 played exemplary cricket scoring some big runs at Sharjah stadium."

You can watch the video below:

The Azharuddin-led Indian Legends batted first in the contest and managed a score of 107/3 after ten overs. Mohammad Asaduddin (45 in 22 balls) was the top performer for the team with the bat. Sanjeev Sharma also chipped in with a 37-run knock. Mohammad Azharuddin was unbeaten on four runs at the end of the innings.

Pakistan Legends chased down the score comfortably in 9.1 overs to emerge victorious in the end. Salman Butt (65* in 30 balls) starred for the Pakistan side in the chase.

Pakistan Legends win the 2022 Friendship Cup in UAE

Imran Nazir-led Pakistan Legends faced off against World Legends 11 in the final of the 2022 Friendship Cup. Pakistan Legends batted first and put on a formidable score of 133/5 in their quota of 10 overs. Salman Butt (45) and Mohammad Sami (36) helped them score at a brisk pace.

World Legends 11 could only reach 119/4 in the second innings after ten overs, falling short of victory by 14 runs.

