[WATCH] Mohammad Mohsin picks up 2 wickets on the trot with his signature googly

Mohammad Mohsin picked up two crucial wickets as the Texas Super Kings (TSK) beat the MI New York (MINY) by 17 runs at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday.

Defending 154 runs, Rusty Theron gave the Super Kings a brilliant start, dismissing Monank Patel in the second over. Shayan Jahangir shared two crucial partnerships with Steve Taylor and Nicholas Pooran to keep the team in the hunt in the run chase.

Just when it looked like Jahangir would take the game away, Mohsin delivered a brilliant googly to outfox the batter, who came down the track to take on the leg-spinner. Devon Conway did the rest to complete an easy stumping.

Mohsin struck once again in the next delivery by dismissing MINY skipper Kieron Pollard to put his side on top. It was another googly from the leg-spinner and Pollard didn't pick it. He stretched forward to defend it but missed it completely. The ball struck his pad and it was an easy decision for the umpire.

Major League Cricket @MLCricket "OK GOOGLE-Y, GET ME TWO WICKETS!"🎙️



Mohammad Mohsin demonstrates the control of his SIGNATURE GOOGLY to get TWO massive wickets!♾

Reeling at 90/5, New York's run chase went downhill from there. Tim David (24) and Rashid Khan (13*) tried hard but could only guide their team to 137/8, losing the match by 17 runs.

Earlier in the day, a classic half-century from Conway propelled Texas Super Kings to 154/7. The Kiwi batter played a 74-run knock from 55 balls, including eight boundaries and a six.

Mitchell Santner also chipped in with a quickfire knock, smashing 27 off just 13 balls to help his side post a challenging total, which was enough to seal a win in the end.

"He has got a kit of tricks" - Faf du Plessis hails Mohammad Mohsin

Texas Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis was all praise for Mohammad Mohsin, whose double-wicket over changed the complexion of the match.

Du Plessis said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"He has got a kit of tricks you want against those big hitters, especially the first 6 balls when they are exposing their front pad. I have the confidence in him now to throw him the ball in the 16th over against [Tim] David."

With the win, Texas are now comfortably placed at the top of the points table with two wins in three games.