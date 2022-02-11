[Watch] Mohammad Rizwan, Shahnawaz Dahani collide while taking a catch in PSL 2022

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan collided with Shahnawaz Dahani last night in the ongoing PSL 2022. The accident happened when he attempted to grab a catch during their game against Peshawar Zalmi.

The incident took place in the second over of Peshawar's innings when Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani hurried Kamran Akmal with a quick bouncer. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman attempted a pull shot but ended up top-edging the ball.

The ball spooned to the short fine-leg region. Mohammad Rizwan called for it and ran towards the ball before putting in a full-stretched dive to catch the ball. However, Shahnawaz Dahani, who charged in from the deep, ended up colliding with him.

Despite the collision, young Dahani held his composure to latch onto the catch.

It could have resulted in a horrific injury but luckily both Rizwan and Dahani escaped any without any bruises.

Multan Sultans prevail over Zalmi to continue unbeaten run in PSL 2022

Asked to bat first, Multan were off to a flier thanks to their openers Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood. They added 98 runs for the first wicket in just 12.3 overs to set the platform for the batters to follow.

Masood (68), in particular, smashed almost everything that came his way before Tim David took over center stage. The tall, lanky all-rounder smacked 34 off just 18 balls to propel the Multan Sultans to 182/7 in their 20 overs.

Muzarabani gave Multan a perfect start with the ball as well, dismissing both openers in the second over. Liam Livingstone and Shoaib Malik threatened to take the game away but the defending champions pegged back the run chase with wickets at regular intervals. Zalmi were eventually bowled out for 140, allowing Multan to win the match by 42 runs.

Muzarabani was the pick of the bowlers, returning with 3/18 while Khusdil Shah also chipped in with wickets.

With this win, Multan continued their unbeaten streak and strengthened their lead at the top of the points table with six wins from as many games.

