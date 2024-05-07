Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was recently seen batting left-handed in a training session. The Men in Green are currently preparing for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the USA and the West Indies, starting June 1.

Ahead of the big-ticket competition, Pakistan cricketers are being seen undergoing rigorous training as they look to produce better results in the Caribbean. In a recent video that has emerged on social media, Rizwan was seen batting left-handed. He looked quite comfortable while playing shots all across the ground.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Rizwan had decent returns in the three T20Is he recently played against New Zealand. While he didn't get a chance to bat in the first game, he chipped in with 45* and 22* in the second and third matches, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the T20 World Cup. They will travel to Ireland for a three-match T20I series, starting May 10, after which they will face off against defending champions England in four T20Is.

The players were recently seen undergoing a 10-day fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad, to prepare for the mega event.

Two star players return as Pakistan name 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim returned to the national fold as Pakistan announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. Babar Azam is also back at the helm of the side and will lead the team in the mega event.

Senior pacer Haris Rauf, however, wasn't able to make the cut after failing to recover from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Pakistan Super League campaign.

Babar & Co., who are placed alongside India, Canada, USA, and Ireland, will begin their campaign against co-hosts USA on June 6.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, and Zaman Khan.

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Ali Agha.

