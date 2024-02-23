[Watch] Mohammed Siraj dismisses Ben Foakes with a similar trap as Rajkot Test in India vs England 4th match

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj provided the hosts with the much-needed breakthrough of England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes during Day 1 of the fourth Test of the series in Ranchi on Friday, February 23.

Foakes had added 113 runs with Joe Root for the sixth wicket and the partnership had consolidated England's innings to a large extent. The hosts needed to get a breakthrough and with the spinners largely ineffective, skipper Rohit Sharma turned to Siraj to try and induce an error.

Just like the first innings of the third Test in Rajkot, the trap was set for Ben Foakes on the leg-side and Mohammed Siraj got the ball to tail back into the right-hander. Foakes tried to work it towards mid-wicket, but could only scoop it straight into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Foakes had just broken his shackles in the over prior by smashing Ravichandran Ashwin for a six followed by a couple of boundaries. However, a lapse in concentration led to a soft dismissal that has given the hosts an opening to work with.

India will want Mohammed Siraj to run through the England lower-order

Mohammed Siraj has shown over the years that when he gets into a rhythm and picks up a wicket, he can get two or three more riding on the rhythm. He did struggle in his first two spells on Day 1 and was a touch expensive.

However, Siraj broke the partnership between Foakes and Root and looked in good rhythm at the time of writing. The second new ball is also around the corner and captain Rohit Sharma will need to get his bowling changes spot-on and keep his wicket-taking options fresh.

England, on the other hand, have recovered brilliantly from 112/5, thanks to a fine knock from Joe Root so far. He is key to the visitors' hope of getting past the 300-run mark, something which India will want to avoid.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App