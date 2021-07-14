[Watch] Mohammed Siraj puts in the hard yards at the gym ahead of the English challenge

India pacer Mohammed Siraj hit the gym hard ahead of the five-match series against England starting August 4. The Hyderabad quick took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 14) to give fans a look at his preparations.

The image sees Siraj clicking a selfie wearing a Lakers purple jersey and holding his gym shaker in one hand. He captioned the post:

"Look in the mirror…. That’s your competition 🪞💪🏋️‍♀️"

The picture also saw fans immediately responding with congratulatory messages and wishing him the best. You can view the post below:

Will Mohammed Siraj replace Ishant Sharma against England?

If recent reports are to go by, Mohammed Siraj will probably replace fellow pacer Ishant Sharma in the lineup against England. A News18 report said, citing sources:

"Even if the team management intends to stick with R Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja in the eleven, Siraj will probably replace Ishant (Sharma). But he’s in, and that’s certain.”

As far as his Test career is concerned, Siraj had an impressive start to his red-ball career against Australia.

With the quartet of Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav not being available or sustaining injuries through the course of the series, it was Siraj who took charge.

The 27-year-old led the pace attack and returned as the highest wicket-taker for India in the historic Border-Gavaskar trophy, helping them win it 2-1.

To date, Mohammed Siraj has five Tests to his name and has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 28.25. His ability to clock high speeds consistently and move the ball around while at it makes him a vital cog in the side.

Siraj will look to play a key role in helping India win the series against England following their disappointing loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar