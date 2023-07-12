[Watch] Mohammed Siraj takes a stunning acrobatic catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood on Day 1 of 1st IND vs WI Test 

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed a stunning catch to close out the first session on Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies on Wednesday, July 12.

Jermaine Blackwood and debutant Alick Athanaze were occupying the crease as the Men in Maroon hoped to get through lunch without any more casualties. The former, however, could not resist a tossed-up delivery on the off-stump by Ravindra Jadeja and attempted a slog down the ground.

The batter could not time the ball at all, which brought Mohammed Siraj into play at mid-off. Despite the mistimed effort, the pacer still had to do a lot of work to get into a position to claim the catch. He put in a brilliant dive at the right time as the ball stuck in his favored right hand.

Mohammed Siraj proceeded to scrape his elbow during the process, which marked a formidable effort that helped India assert their status in the contest further.

Watch the spectacular grab right here:

Earlier in the contest, West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first. Team India named two debutants in the playing XI in the form of Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

West Indies placed at 68/4 at Lunch on Day 1 of the series opener after Siraj's memorable catch

Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul proceeded with caution against a probing opening spell by Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat. While the opening duo weathered the storm, the hosts were rocked back once spin was introduced into the attack.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Chanderpaul with a beauty and the skipper perished following a poor shot selection. Ishan Kishan claimed his first-ever catch in Test cricket as Shardul Thakur struck straight away.

The session belonged to India as they have West Indies reeling at 68/4 after the end of the first session at Windsor Park in Dominica. The middle order will have a stern test ahead of them if they wish not to be bowled out inside Day 1 itself.

How many runs will West Indies score in the first innings of the series opener after opting to bat first? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes