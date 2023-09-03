Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman registered an unwanted record in the Asia Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh on Sunday (September 3) in Lahore. He became the first player to get out hit-wicket in ODI cricket twice and in back-to-back games.

Although Mujeeb put the ball over the fence against Bangladesh, his back leg clattered the stumps. The dismissal occurred in the 45th over of the innings as Shakib al Hasan gave Taskin Ahmed his third consecutive over, with Afghanistan eight wickets down chasing a daunting 335.

Mujeeb smashed the ball over deep mid-wicket, but went extremely deep into the crease and his back leg struck the stumps in the process, giving Taskin his third wicket of the match.

The 22-year-old off-spinner suffered a similar dismissal in the recent third ODI against Pakistan in Hambantota against left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Mujeeb, batting exceptionally well at 64, went back at a ball trying to flick it past short fine and ended up hitting the stumps with his leg.

Mujeeb ur Rahman manages only 1 wicket as Mehidy Hasan Miraz top scores for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates his hundred. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Bangladesh bounced back in style from their five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka last week by registering an 89-run win over Afghanistan and reaching the Super 4 stage of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Their steep total of 334/5 came on the back of centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Although Mehidy Hasan retired hurt at 112, it wasn't before adding 194 runs with Shanto.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib al Hasan provided the finishing touches. Since Bangladesh had three run-outs, Mujeeb and Gulbadin Naib were the only bowlers in the wickets column.

For Afghanistan, Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 75, while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made 51, but he lacked support from other batters. Taskin picked up 4 wickets, while Shoriful Islam finished with three to bowl Afghanistan out for 245.